Vikings In ‘Active’ Discussions With Justin Jefferson, Motivated To Get Deal Done

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported recently the Vikings are in active contract talks with WR Justin Jefferson and appear motivated to get a “market-altering deal” across the finish line.

“This is going to be a market-altering deal when it does happen with Minnesota,” Fowler said on SportsCenter via USA Today’s Trent Knoop. “I’m told the Vikings are pretty motivated here. They want to try to get something done, they’ve been in active discussions with Jefferson and his representation. So this could not only be making him the highest-paid wide receiver but the highest-paid non-quarterback potentially. Nick Bosa makes $34 million a year, we’ll see if he can get to that threshold, but this should get done at some point in the coming weeks and months this summer, that’s the Vikings’ goal, so they’re pretty dedicated to doing it.”

Minnesota has its mandatory minicamp next week which represents a mini-deadline of sorts. Jefferson has not been with the team for voluntary OTAs in recent weeks but his absence from minicamp would incur fines from the team.

Both sides would obviously prefer for things not to get to that point, and with more recent deals for wide receivers, the price for Jefferson is not going down any time soon. It benefits the Vikings to get a deal done sooner rather than later.

Jefferson remains under contract for one more season under the fifth-year option and both sides seem open to a new deal — one that will almost certainly make Jefferson one of the highest-paid players in football with the market expanding since negotiations between the two parties began last year.

“I’m definitely aware of what I’ve been doing for the organization, what I’ve done ever since I’ve stepped foot on this NFL field,” Jefferson said, via ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. “So I’m definitely going to do what’s right by getting the amount that I feel like I’m valued. I definitely will keep in mind the different stats and where I am as a player and as a receiver. So I’m definitely going to let the agent and all of that do all of the different negotiations and the different numbers. But I definitely would like and hope to be one of the highest-paid players and especially receivers.”

Jefferson, 24, was a two-year starter at LSU and set the single-season record for receptions in 2019 before being selected by the Vikings with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jefferson just finished the fourth year of a four-year, $13,122,805 rookie contract, including a $7,103,858 signing bonus. The Vikings picked up Jefferson’s fifth-year option which will cost them $19,743,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

He’s set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2023, Jefferson appeared in 10 games for the Vikings and recorded 68 receptions on 100 targets for 1,074 yards and five touchdowns.

We will have more on Jefferson as the news is available.