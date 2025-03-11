Vikings Likely To Start J.J. McCarthy In 2025?

The Seahawks added Sam Darnold while the Colts signed Daniel Jones through the first two days of legal tampering, both of who were options to return to Minnesota in 2025.

Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, “it is now considered likely” that Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy will be the starting quarterback for Minnesota next year.

The Vikings are considered a dark horse for QB Aaron Rodgers should they want a veteran presence to let McCarthy further develop. As of now, Rodgers seems like the favorite to end up in Pittsburgh with the Giants still in the mix.

McCarthy, 21, led Michigan to a National Championship in 2023 and was named first-team All-Big Ten. The Vikings used the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 draft on McCarthy.

The No. 10 overall pick signed a four-year, $21,854,796 contract that includes a $12,714,396 signing bonus and will carry a $3,973,599 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

During his time at Michigan, McCarthy started 28 of 40 games, completing 67.6% of his passes for 6,226 yards and 49 touchdowns, adding 632 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.