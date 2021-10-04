Vikings Place CB Cameron Dantzler On COVID-19 List

The Minnesota Vikings placed CB Cameron Dantzler on the COVID-19 list Monday due to a positive test, according to Aaron Wilson.
Dantzler’s name has come up in trade rumors the past few weeks after he was a healthy scratch for Minnesota in Week 1.
Dantzler, 23, was a two-year starter at Mississippi State. The Vikings selected him with the No. 89 pick in the third round in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Dantzler signed a four-year, $4,585,625 rookie contract that includes an $895,001 signing bonus. He’s in the second year of that deal.
In 2021, Dantzler has appeared in three games for the Vikings and recorded six tackles and two pass defenses.
