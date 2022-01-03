Vikings Place Five On COVID List Including LB Eric Kendricks, Among Other Moves

The Minnesota Vikings announced Monday that they’ve placed five players on the COVID-19 list including LB Eric Kendricks, LT Christian Darrisaw, G Ezra Cleveland, RT Brian O’Neill and S Camryn Bynum.

The Vikings also activated DE Patrick Jones from the COVID-19 list and waived QB Kyle Sloter.

The good news is that the changes to the league’s protocols mean that these players will still have an opportunity to be cleared to play in Week 18’s game.

Kendricks, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings back in 2015. He signed a four-year, $5.155 million contract and was set to make a base salary of $705,000 for the 2018 season before signing a five-year, $50 million extension in 2018.

In 2021, Kendricks has appeared in 15 games for the Vikings and recorded 143 tackles, five sacks, two interceptions, a fumble recovery and four pass deflections.