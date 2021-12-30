Vikings Place LB Nick Vigil On COVID-19 List

The Vikings announced Thursday they have placed starting LB Nick Vigil on the COVID-19 list.

Vigil, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Bengals back in 2016. He finished the final year of his four-year, $3.013 million contract and made a base salary $720,000 for the 2019 season.

The Chargers later signed Vigil to a one-year contract for the 2020 season. He signed another one-year deal with the Vikings in 2021.

In 2021, Vigil has appeared in 15 games for the Vikings and recorded 77 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, an interception returned for a touchdown and a pass defense.