Vikings Placing RB Aaron Jones On Injured Reserve

According to Adam Schefter, the Vikings are placing RB Aaron Jones on injured reserve.

He hurt his hamstring in Sunday’s game and now will miss at least four games. Jones has a history of hamstring injuries, so Minnesota clearly wants to be cautious.

Jones, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Packers out of UTEP back in 2017. The Packers re-signed Jones in 2021 after he played out his rookie deal to a four-year, $48 million deal with $13 million guaranteed.

The Packers restructured Jones’ deal to clear $11.8 million in cap space. He was set to make a base salary of $11 million in 2024 when the Packers released him. He then wound up signing a one-year, $7 million deal with the Vikings in March of 2024.

Minnesota then re-signed him to a two-year, $20 million extension the following offseason.

In 2025, Jones has appeared in two games for the Vikings and recorded 13 rushing attempts for 46 yards (3.5 YPC) to go with three catches on four targets for 44 yards and a touchdown.

We will have more on Jones as it becomes available.