Vikings Re-Sign LB Ryan Connelly To Practice Squad

The Minnesota Vikings announced Thursday that they’ve re-signed LB Ryan Connelly to their practice squad.

The #Vikings have signed LB Ryan Connelly to the practice squad. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 6, 2022

Here’s the Vikings updated practice squad:

Connelly, 27, was drafted by the Giants in the fifth round out of Wisconsin in the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $2.9 million and will make a base salary of $585,000 for the 2020 season.

The Giants somewhat opted to waive Connelly in 2020 and he was later claimed by the Vikings. Minnesota just recently activated and waived him.

In 2021, Connelly appeared in 12 games for the Vikings and recorded two tackles.