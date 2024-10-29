Vikings Re-Sign RB Myles Gaskin To Practice Squad

The Minnesota Vikings officially re-signed RB Myles Gaskin to their practice squad on Tuesday.

The #Vikings have signed RB Myles Gaskin to the practice squad. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 29, 2024

Minnesota’s practice squad now includes:

CB Nahshon Wright S Bobby McCain OLB Andre Carter II G Henry Byrd G Tyrese Robinson WR Lucky Jackson WR Thayer Thomas TE Sammis Reyes (International) RB Zavier Scott WR Jeshaun Jones LB Max Tooley DL Jalen Redmond LB Calvin Munson WR Trishton Jackson TE Robert Tonyan T Julian Pearl RB Myles Gaskin

This comes just hours after releasing him earlier today.

Gaskin, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2019. He played out his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract and became an unrestricted free agent.

The Dolphins re-signed Gaskin to a one-year deal back in March of 2023 but he was among their final roster cuts heading into the season. From there, Gaskin joined the Vikings soon after before the Rams added him to their active roster. He signed with Minnesota’s practice squad before signing a futures deal with the team in January but was released coming out of the preseason.

He’s been on and off the practice squad ever since.

In 2024, Gaskin has appeared in four games for the Vikings and carried the ball once for a three-yard loss.