Vikings Re-Signed WR Tim Jones To Practice Squad

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have re-signed WR Tim Jones to the practice squad.

Minnesota’s practice squad now includes:

CB Zemaiah Vaughn TE Bryson Nesbit OLB Gabriel Murphy G Vershon Lee G Henry Byrd WR Jeshaun Jones DL Jonathan Harris DL Taki Taimani WR Dontae Fleming CB Fabian Moreau OL Max Pircher (international) CB K’Von Wallace LB Sione Takitaki CB Tyrek Funderburk RB Cam Akers RB Corey Kiner WR Tim Jones

Jones, 27, signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Miss in 2021. He originally signed a three-year $2.4 million deal with Jacksonville, but the team waived him with an injury designation and ultimately released him in August.

He caught back on the practice squad in September 2021 and re-signed to a futures contract after the season. Jones re-signed with Jacksonville on a one year deal as an ERFA for the 2024 season.

Jones signed with Minnesota this offseason but was among their final roster cuts and re-signed to the practice squad.

In 2024, Jones appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars and caught three of his five targets for 41 yards. He also returned two kicks for 43 yards.