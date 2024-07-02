Vikings Re-Signing RB Cam Akers Pending Physical

According to Charley Walters of TwinCities.com, the Vikings are re-signing RB Cam Akers if he passes his physical.
Akers, 24, was a second-round pick of the Rams out of Florida State in the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s in the final year of his four-year, $6,173,035 contract that included a $2,049,480 signing bonus.
The Vikings acquired Akers from the Rams back in September in exchange for a 2026 draft pick swap.
In 2023, Akers appeared in seven games and rushed 60 times for 167 yards and two touchdowns with the Vikings and Rams.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!