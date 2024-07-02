Vikings Re-Signing RB Cam Akers Pending Physical

According to Charley Walters of TwinCities.com, the Vikings are re-signing RB Cam Akers if he passes his physical.

Akers, 24, was a second-round pick of the Rams out of Florida State in the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s in the final year of his four-year, $6,173,035 contract that included a $2,049,480 signing bonus.

The Vikings acquired Akers from the Rams back in September in exchange for a 2026 draft pick swap.

In 2023, Akers appeared in seven games and rushed 60 times for 167 yards and two touchdowns with the Vikings and Rams.