Vikings Remove CB Nate Hairston From NFI List

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have removed CB Nate Hairston from the non-football injury list.

Hairston, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2017. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $2.66 million contract when he was traded to the Jets in 2019.

The Jets re-signed Hairston in September of 2020 but cut him loose after a month. He had a brief stint on the Ravens’ practice squad before the Broncos signed him to their active roster.

Hairston bounced on and off of the Broncos’ roster for the past couple of years before signing with the Vikings as a free agent in March.

In 2021, Hairston appeared in 16 games for the Broncos and recorded eight tackles and four pass deflections.