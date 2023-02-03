Vikings Request Interview With Ejiro Evero For DC Job

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Vikings have requested permission to interview Broncos DC Ejiro Evero for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

Evero has yet to receive permission to interview for other jobs and remains under contract with the Broncos.

The Broncos have, however, requested interviews with Brian Flores and Sean Desai for their coordinator position.

Evero, 41, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Raiders out of UC Davis back in 2004 before returning to his alma mater as an assistant coach.

He then began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers as a defensive quality control coach before joining the 49ers and Packers in the same capacity.

The Rams then hired Evero as their safeties coach in 2017 before he was promoted to secondary coach and passing game coordinator in 2021. The Broncos hired him as defensive coordinator in 2022.

In 2022, the Broncos ranked No. 6 in fewest yards allowed, No. 11 in fewest points allowed, No. 11 in fewest rushing yards allowed, and No. 11 in fewest passing yards allowed.