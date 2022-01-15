Vikings Requesting Interview With Cowboys DC Dan Quinn

Tom Pelissero reports that the Vikings have requested an interview with Cowboys DC Dan Quinn for their vacant head coaching position.

Quinn has turned into one of the more popular candidates in this hiring cycle. He also has requests from the Bears, Broncos, and Jaguars.

Quinn, 51, got his start in the NFL in 2001 with the 49ers as a defensive quality control coach before being promoted to defensive line coach. He spent time with the Dolphins, Jets, and Seahawks in the same position before being promoted to defensive coordinator in Seattle in 2013.

Quinn was hired by the Falcons as their head coach in 2015. He helped guide the team to a Super Bowl appearance in his second year in 2016.

The Cowboys hired Quinn as their defensive coordinator this past January.

As the Falcons head coach, Quinn led the team to a record of 43-42 (50.5 percent) over the course of six seasons, which includes two playoff appearances.

We’ll have more on the Vikings’ coaching search as the news is available.