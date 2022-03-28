Vikings Sign DB Nate Hairston

The Minnesota Vikings announced that they’ve signed DB Nate Hairston to a contract on Monday.

Hairston was among the players who visited the Vikings Monday and it appears as though they were able to hammer out a deal.

Hairston, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2017. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $2.66 million contract when he was traded to the Jets in 2019.

The Jets re-signed Hairston in September of last year but cut him loose after a month. He had a brief stint on the Ravens’ practice squad before the Broncos signed him to their active roster in 2020.

Hairston has been on and off of the Broncos’ roster ever since.

In 2021, Hairston appeared in 16 games for the Broncos and recorded eight tackles and four pass deflections.