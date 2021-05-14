Vikings Sign First-Round OT Christian Darrisaw

The Vikings announced they signed first-round OT Christian Darrisaw and fourth-round CB Camryn Bynum to four-year rookie contracts.

Minnesota has now signed four of their 11 draft picks.

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Christian Darrisaw OT Signed 3 Kellen Mond QB 3 Chazz Surratt LB 3 Wyatt Davis G 3 Patrick Jones DE 4 Kene Nwangwu RB 4 Camryn Bynum CB Signed 4 Janarius Robinson DE 5 Ihmir Smith-Marsette WR Signed 5 Zach Davidson TE 6 Jaylen Twyman DT Signed

Darrisaw, 22, was a three-year starter at Virginia Tech and was named first team All ACC in 2020. The Vikings drafted Darrisaw with pick No. 23 overall.

Darrisaw is projected to sign a four-year, $13,346,141 with the Vikings that includes a $7,066,284 signing bonus. The Vikings will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

Lance Zierlien compares him to Russell Okung.

During his college career at Virginia Tech, Darrisaw appeared in 35 games, starting in all of them at left tackle.