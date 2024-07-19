Vikings Sign First-Round QB J.J. McCarthy

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Minnesota Vikings have signed first-round QB J.J. McCarthy to a rookie contract, according to Adam Schefter. 

Minnesota has now signed all but one of their picks from the 2024 NFL Draft.

Round Player Pos. Note
1 J. J. McCarthy QB Signed
1 Dallas Turner DE  
4 Khyree Jackson CB Signed
6 Walter Rouse OT Signed
6 Will Reichard K Signed
7 Michael Jurgens C Signed
7 Levi Drake Rodriguez DT Signed

 

McCarthy, 21, led Michigan to a National Championship in 2023 and was named first-team All-Big Ten. The Vikings used the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 draft on McCarthy. 

The No. 10 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $21,384,200 contract that includes a $12,372,146 signing bonus and will carry a $3,888,036 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028. 

During his time at Michigan, McCarthy started 28 of 40 games, completing 67.6% of his passes for 6,226 yards and 49 touchdowns, adding 632 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.

