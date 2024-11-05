Vikings Sign K John Parker Romo, Place K Will Reichard On IR

According to Mike Garafolo, the Vikings are signing K John Parker Romo, who had spent some time with the team this offseason.

In other news, the Vikings have placed K Will Reichard on injured reserve, leading to Romo’s signing.

The team also announced that LS Andrew DePaola is being placed on injured reserve, so they are signing LS Jake McQuaide as a replacement.

Romo has also played for the Bears, Lions, and Saints but is yet to make his regular-season debut.

Romo, 27, wound up signing with the Saints after going undrafted in the 2022 NFL draft.

The Saints waived Romo last August before re-signing him a few days later. Unfortunately, Romo only lasted a few days in New Orleans before the team released him again.

He went on to sign with the Lions in the 2023 off-season but was waived before the season started. Romo signed to the Bears practice squad before being released in October.

Over the course of his four-year college career, Romo appeared in 24 total games. He converted 51 of his 52 XPA’s (98.1%) and 20 of his 27 FGA’s (74.1%). Romo also filled in as the team’s punter during his sophomore year at Virginia Tech, with eight attempts for 354 yards.