Vikings Sign Third-Round LB Brian Asamoah

The Minnesota Vikings have announced that they signed third-round LB Brian Asamoah to a four-year contract.

Asamoah, 22, was an Honorable Mention All-Big 12 in 2020 and Second Team All-Big 12 in 2021. He led the Oklahoma Sooners in tackles during both seasons. He was redshirted by the program in 2018. The Vikings used the No. 66 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s projected to sign a four-year $5,486,848 contract that includes a $1,170,435 signing bonus.

During his four years at Oklahoma, Asamoah started in 19 out of 37 games. He recorded 178 tackles, five sacks, three forced fumbles, six pass deflections, and one interception.