Vikings Signed CB Ambry Thomas

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have signed CB Ambry Thomas to a futures contract.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that give players an opportunity to compete for a roster spot during the spring and summer.

Thomas, 25, was a one-year starter at Michigan and third-team All-Big Ten in 2020. The 49ers drafted Thomas with pick No. 102 in the third round.

He signed a four-year deal worth $4,785,850 million with a $840,618 million signing bonus included.

He broke his forearm back in August and has been sidelined since due to the injury. San Francisco waived him from injured reserve and Thomas finished out the year on Minnesota’s practice squad.

In 2023, Thomas appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and recorded 43 tackles, a forced fumble, a recovery, an interception, and seven pass defenses.