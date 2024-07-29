Vikings Signing DB Bobby McCain

According to Adam Schefter, the Vikings are signing DB Bobby McCain to the roster.

Minnesota’s secondary has been hit hard, first by the tragic passing of fourth-round CB Khyree Jackson and then by CB Mekhi Blackmon‘s torn ACL.

McCain provides more depth and familiarity with DC Brian Flores from playing for him in Miami.

It looks like Minnesota will waive K John Parker Romo to make room for McCain, as Romo seemed to indicate on Twitter he was being cut.

McCain, 30, is a former fifth-round pick by the Dolphins in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $2.508 million rookie contract when the Dolphins signed him to a four-year extension worth $27 million, including $13 million guaranteed.

McCain was set to make base salaries of $6.375 million and $6.975 million over the final two years of his deal when the Dolphins released him. He signed a one-year deal with Washington for the 2021 NFL season.

He then signed a two-year, $11 million deal with the Commanders back in March of 2022. However, Washington opted to release him after one season and he signed a one-year deal with the Giants in 2023.

In 2023, McCain appeared in 10 games for the Giants and recorded one tackle and one pass deflection.