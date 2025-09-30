Vikings Signing OT Matt Waletzko To PS

The Vikings announced on Tuesday that they are signing veteran OT Matt Waletzko to their practice squad.
Waletzko, 25, is a former fifth-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2022 NFL Draft out of North Dakota.
He was in the final year of a four-year, $4 million rookie contract when he was waived with an injury designation.
In 2024, Waletzko appeared in seven games for the Cowboys but did not make any starts.
