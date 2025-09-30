Vikings Signing OT Matt Waletzko To PS

The Vikings announced on Tuesday that they are signing veteran OT Matt Waletzko to their practice squad.

The #Vikings have signed T Matt Waletzko to the practice squad and released WR Tim Jones from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/gW5eAUjd3p — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 30, 2025

Waletzko, 25, is a former fifth-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2022 NFL Draft out of North Dakota.

He was in the final year of a four-year, $4 million rookie contract when he was waived with an injury designation.

In 2024, Waletzko appeared in seven games for the Cowboys but did not make any starts.