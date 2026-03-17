Vikings Signing P Johnny Hekker to One-Year Deal

The Minnesota Vikings announced they’ve agreed to terms with P Johnny Hekker on a contract.

Hekk of a get! The #Vikings have agreed to terms with P Johnny Hekker. 📰: https://t.co/ix8N4NkNCg pic.twitter.com/tS3BNuSHWU — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) March 18, 2026

Ian Rapoport confirmed that Hekker is receiving a one-year deal.

Hekker, 36, wound up signing on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State back in 2012. He was in the fourth year of his seven-year, $18.57 million when the Rams signed him to a two-year, $9.6 million extension through 2022 back in 2017.

He then signed a one-year extension worth $4.25 million with the team back in 2019 which extended his contract into the 2023 NFL season, but was cut loose in 2022 and later signed a three-year, $7.6 million deal that included $5 million guaranteed with the Panthers. He signed a one-year deal with the Titans last offseason.

In 2025, Hekker appeared in all 17 games for the Titans and totaled 3,653 punt yards on 78 attempts (46.8 YPA) and 22 downed inside the 20-yard line.