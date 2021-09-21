Vikings Signing QB Sean Mannion To Active Roster

Chris Tomasson reports that the Vikings plan to sign quarterback Sean Mannion to their active roster.

The Vikings have already used the two elevations they’re allowed for Mannion so their options were to either leave him on the practice squad from here or sign him to the active roster.

Mannion, 29, was drafted in the third round by the Rams back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and later signed a one-year deal with the Vikings as an unrestricted free agent.

Mannion re-signed on another one-year deal for the 2020 season, but did not appear in a game. He caught on briefly with the Seahawks during camp in 2021 but was cut coming out of the preseason.

The Vikings re-signed Mannion to their practice squad.

In 2019, Mannion appeared in three games for the Vikings and completed 12 of 21 pass attempts for 126 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions.