Vikings Tender RFA K Greg Joseph

The Minnesota Vikings have tendered restricted free agent K Greg Joseph, according to his agent.

The Minnesota Vikings just informed me they are tendering my Restricted Free Agent kicker Greg Joseph. Led the NFL in touchback percentage last season and got better and better as the year went on. — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) March 14, 2022

Ian Rapoport says Joseph will receive the original round tender at $2.4 million.

Joseph, 27, wound up signing on with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic back in 2018. He signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Dolphins but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Browns signed Joseph following an injury and he started the rest of the season for them. Cleveland waived him in 2019 and he signed with the Panthers’ taxi squad before Tennessee signed him to their active roster. He was waived coming out of camp in 2020 and signed with the Buccaneers.

Joseph spent the season on Tampa Bay’s practice squad before the Viking signed him in February, 2021.

In 2021, Joseph appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and made 33-38 field goal attempts (86.8 percent) and 36-40 extra points.