Vikings Worked Out Six Players Including QB Kevin Hogan

The Minnesota Vikings brought in five free agents for tryouts on Thursday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

WR Jonathan Adams G Matt Burrell QB Kevin Hogan OT Chidi Okeke TE Kahale Warring OT Jarrid Williams

Hogan, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016 out of Stanford. He was waived coming out of the preseason and signed to the Browns’ practice squad before being called up a few months into the 2016 season.

The Browns traded Hogan in 2018 to Washington for a sixth-round pick. Washington waived Hogan coming out of the preseason and he was quickly claimed by the Broncos.

From there, Hogan re-signed with Denver on a one-year deal but was among their final roster cuts. He caught on with the Bengals practice squad and then the practice squad of the Titans.

The Texans signed Hogan to a deal back in May but opted to let him go earlier in the week.

In 2017, Hogan appeared in four games and threw for 517 yards while completing 61.3 percent of his passes to go along with four touchdowns and five interceptions.

Warring, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Texans back in 2019 out of San Diego State. He was in the third year of his four-year, $3,412,204 rookie contract that included an $892,204 signing bonus when Houston waived him.

The Patriots claimed him off of waivers from the Texans before opting to waive him a few days later and he was quickly claimed by the Colts.

Indianapolis cut him loose after just a few days and he had a brief stint with the Bills before joining the Jaguars towards the end of the year. He signed on with the Saints after the draft, but was waived a month later.

In 2021, Warring appeared in two games for the Bills and Jaguars, but did not register a stat.