Vikings WR Rondale Moore Suffered Season-Ending Knee Injury

ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reports Vikings WR Rondale Moore suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Moore was carted off during the team’s first preseason game and couldn’t put any weight on his left leg. He suffered a season-ending knee injury during training camp last year while with the Falcons and never appeared in a game for the team.

Moore, 25, was a three-year starter at Purdue and was a consensus All-American as a freshman in 2018. The Cardinals drafted Moore with pick No. 49 overall in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Arizona traded Moore to the Falcons for QB Desmond Ridder last offseason.

Moore is in the final year of his four-year deal worth $6,924,241 with a $2,395,812 signing bonus. He played out that deal and became an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2023, Moore appeared in all 17 games for the Cardinals and caught 40 passes for 352 yards receiving to go along with 28 carries for 178 yards rushing and two total touchdowns.