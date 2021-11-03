Washington DE Montez Sweat Could Miss A Month With Fractured Jaw

Grant Paulsen reports that Washington DE Montez Sweat suffered a fracture in his jaw during Sunday’s loss to the Broncos and could end up missing as much as a month.

According to Ian Rapoport, Sweat has a nondisplaced jaw fracture that doesn’t require surgery. However, he can have no physical contact for a month, while also altering his diet.

This opens the possibility that Sweat could be placed on injured reserve in the coming days, which would knock him out for the team’s next three games.

Sweat, 25, is a former first-round pick of Washington back in 2019. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year rookie contract.

Washington has a fifth-year option to pick up on Sweat in 2023.

In 2021, Sweat has appeared in eight games for Washington and recorded 19 tackles, four sacks, and two forced fumbles.