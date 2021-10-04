Washington G Brandon Scherff Out 2-3 Weeks With MCL Sprain

According to Adam Schefter, Washington G Brandon Scherff sprained his MCL during the Week 4 win against the Falcons.

Schefter adds the injury is expected to sideline Scherff for around two or three weeks.

Given a stint on injured reserve would knock Scherff out for three weeks minimum, it seems like Washington’s decision could go either way there.

Scherff, 29, is a former No. 5 overall pick by Washington out of Iowa in the 2015 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $21.215 million fully guaranteed rookie contract and is playing out the fifth-year option on that deal.

Washington picked up Scherff’s option in 2018 and paid him $12,525,000 for the 2019 season and opted to franchise him in 2020 for $15 million.

Washington tagged Scherff for the second straight year this offseason.

In 2020, Scherff has appeared in four games for Washington and started all four at right guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 16 guard out of 75 qualifying players.