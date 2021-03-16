Washington Has Inquired With LB Nicholas Morrow

According to Ben Standig, the Washington Football Team has inquired with former Raiders LB Nicholas Morrow about a deal.

Morrow played for Washington DC Jack Del Rio with the Raiders so there is some familiarity there.

Las Vegas is also interested in keeping Morrow in town and are engaged in talks with him.

Morrow, 25, wound up signing on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of back in 2017. He played out the final year of his three-year, $1.66 million rookie contract with the Raiders last year.

The Raiders later brought Morrow back on a one-year restricted tender worth $3.27 million for the 2020 season.

In 2020, Morrow appeared in 14 games for the Raiders and recorded 78 tackles, three sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, a recovery, and nine passes defended.

We’ll have more regarding the Raiders and Morrow as the news is available.