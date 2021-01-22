Washington Hires Marty Hurney As Executive VP Of Football/Player Personnel

The Washington Football Team has hired Marty Hurney as their new Executive Vice President of Football/Player Personnel, according to Ian Rapoport.

Reports from earlier in the week mentioned that Hurney was expected to be hired as Washington’s GM. However, they ultimately filled that job by hiring Martin Mayhew.

Hurney still gets a high-level executive role with Washington and reunites with HC Ron Rivera.

Hurney, 63, joined the Panthers in 1998 as the director of football administration. He was promoted to general manager in 2002 and held that title until being fired in 2012. He returned on an interim basis in 2017 and was named the general manager again shortly after.

During his 14 years as the GM of the Panthers, Hurney’s teams have produced a record of 106-132 (44.5 percent), which including four playoff appearances and one trip to the Super Bowl in 2003.