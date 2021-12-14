Washington Makes Four Roster Moves

The Washington Football Team announced Tuesday that they’ve activated CB Kendall Fuller, DT Tim Settle and CB Darryl Roberts from the COVID-19 list and elevated S Jeremy Reaves to their active roster.

We have made multiple roster moves:

-Placed CB Kendall Fuller and DT Tim Settle on the Reserve/COVID-19 List

-Activated CB Darryl Roberts off the Reserve/COVID-19 List

-Activated S Jeremy Reaves from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 14, 2021

Fuller, 26, is a former third-round pick of Washington back in 2016. He was traded to the Chiefs as part of the Alex Smith deal back in 2017.

Fuller played out the final year of his four-year, $3.12 million contract and made a base salary of $750,000 for the 2019 season. He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent last year when he agreed to a four-year, $40 million contract with Washington.

In 2021, Fuller has appeared in 13 games for Washington recorded 64 tackles, one sack, an interception and 13 pass deflections.