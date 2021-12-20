Washington Places Seven Assistant Coaches In COVID-19 Protocols

The Washington Football Team announced seven assistant coaches will be sidelined for Tuesday’s game against the Eagles due to COVID-19.
The full list includes:
- DL coach Sam Mills III
- WR coach Drew Terrell
- RB coach Randy Jordan
- DB coach Chris Harris
- Assistant DB coach Brent Vieselmeyer
- Defensive QC coach Vincent Rivera
- Coaching intern Christian Garcia
Mills will be replaced by assistant DL coach Jeff Zgonina. Senior offensive assistant Jim Hostler will replace Terrell, assistant RB coach Jennifer King will replace Jordan and assistant DB coach Richard Rodgers will replace Harris.
