Washington Placing G Brandon Scherff & David Sharpe On COVID-19 List

Nicki Jhabvala reports that the Washington Football Team is placing G Brandon Scherff and T David Sharpe on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Scherff, 29, is a former No. 5 overall pick by Washington out of Iowa in the 2015 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $21.215 million fully guaranteed rookie contract and is playing out the fifth-year option on that deal.

Washington picked up Scherff’s option in 2018 and paid him $12,525,000 for the 2019 season and opted to franchise him in 2020 for $15 million.

Washington tagged Scherff for the second straight year this offseason.

In 2020, Scherff appeared in 13 games for Washington and making 13 starts for them at guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 4 guard out of 80 qualifying players.

Sharpe, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed on to the Texans’ practice squad after clearing waivers.

Houston promoted Sharpe to their active roster before waiving in 2018. From there, he was claimed off of waivers by the Raiders and re-signed to a one-year deal as a restricted free agent last year.

However, Las Vegas later traded Sharpe to Washington at the start of the 2020 season. Washington re-signed Sharpe to a one-year deal back in March.

In 2020, Sharpe appeared in 10 games for Washington, making two starts for them.