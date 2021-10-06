Washington Placing TE Logan Thomas On Injured Reserve

According to Ian Rapoport, the Washington Football Team is placing TE Logan Thomas on injured reserve.

Thomas has a hamstring injury and will now miss a minimum of three weeks before he can return.

Thomas, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2014. He lasted just over a year in Arizona before he was waived and later claimed by the Dolphins.

Thomas was in the third year his four-year, $2,652,092 rookie contract when the Dolphins waived him in 2017 and he was later claimed by the Giants. He had a brief stint with the Lions after he made the decision to convert to tight end and later caught on with the Bills.

Buffalo declined to tender Thomas a restricted offer and he later signed on with the Lions. He signed a one-year deal with Washington in 2020, then signed a three-year, $24 million extension this summer.

In 2021, Thomas has appeared in four games for Washington and caught 12 of 14 targets for 112 yards receiving and two touchdowns.