Washington Placing TE Logan Thomas On Injured Reserve

According to Ian Rapoport, the Washington Football Team is placing TE Logan Thomas on injured reserve.
Thomas has a hamstring injury and will now miss a minimum of three weeks before he can return.
Thomas, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2014. He lasted just over a year in Arizona before he was waived and later claimed by the Dolphins.
Thomas was in the third year his four-year, $2,652,092 rookie contract when the Dolphins waived him in 2017 and he was later claimed by the Giants. He had a brief stint with the Lions after he made the decision to convert to tight end and later caught on with the Bills.
Buffalo declined to tender Thomas a restricted offer and he later signed on with the Lions. He signed a one-year deal with Washington in 2020, then signed a three-year, $24 million extension this summer.
In 2021, Thomas has appeared in four games for Washington and caught 12 of 14 targets for 112 yards receiving and two touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!