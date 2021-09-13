Washington Plans To Place QB Ryan Fitzpatrick On IR, Hip Injuy May Not Be Season-Ending

According to Ian Rapoport, Washington will place QB Ryan Fitzpatrick on injured reserve, as expected after his hip injury in Week 1.

Rapoport adds there is still no indication yet that Fitzpatrick’s injury will end his 2021 season, however, which is a small ray of hope for the veteran and the team.

Taylor Heinicke took over for Fitzpatrick and will be their starter while he’s out.

Fitzpatrick, 38, is a former seventh-round pick of the Rams back in 2005. He’s played for several teams over the course of his 13-year NFL career including the Bengals, Bills, Titans, Texans and Jets before he signed on with the Buccaneers in 2018.

The Dolphins signed Fitzpatrick to a two-year contract worth $11 million contract in 2019 before joining Washington this past March on a one-year contract worth $10 million.

In 2020, Fitzpatrick appeared in nine games for the Dolphins and completed 68.5 percent of his passes for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has also rushed 30 times for 151 yards and two touchdowns.