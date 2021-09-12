Washington QB Ryan Fitzpatrick Downgraded To Out With Hip Injury

The Washington Football Team announced that QB Ryan Fitzpatrick has been downgraded to out for today’s game against the Chargers after leaving the game with a right hip injury.

Fitzpatrick has been replaced by Taylor Heinicke at quarterback.

Fitzpatrick, 38, is a former seventh-round pick of the Rams back in 2005. He’s played for several teams over the course of his 13-year NFL career including the Bengals, Bills, Titans, Texans and Jets before he signed on with the Buccaneers in 2018.

The Dolphins signed Fitzpatrick to a two-year contract worth $11 million contract in 2019 before joining Washington this past March on a one-year contract worth $10 million.

In 2020, Fitzpatrick appeared in nine games for the Dolphins and completed 68.5 percent of his passes for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has also rushed 30 times for 151 yards and two touchdowns.