Washington Signing WR Adam Humphries

The Washington Football Team announced that they have signed free-agent WR Adam Humphries to a one-year contract. 

Washington hosted Humphries for a visit on Thursday, so we clearly on their radar as a potential addition.

It’s worth mentioning that signing Humphries to a contract won’t impact Washington’s 2022 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason. 

Humphries, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Clemson back in 2015. He later signed on with the Buccaneers and spent four years with the Buccaneers.

From there, Humphries signed a four-year, $36 million contract with the Titans in 2019. The Titans cut him after two seasons. 

In 2020, Humphries appeared in seven games for the Titans and caught 23 passes for 228 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.

