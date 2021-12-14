Washington Signs DE Nate Orchard Off Packers Practice Squad

The Washington Football Team signed DE Nate Orchard off the Green Bay Packers’ practice squad, Orchard’s agent Kenny Zuckerman tweeted.

Orchard, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Browns back in 2015. He was in the final year of his rookie contract when Cleveland cut him loose coming out of the preseason in 2018.

He had brief stints with the Bills, Chiefs, Seahawks, and Dolphins before getting released by Miami coming out of last year’s preseason. He signed a one-year deal with Washington back in November and finished out 2019 with Washington.

Orchard re-signed to a one-year deal in 2020, but was waived and later claimed by the Texans. Houston cut him loose back in December and he signed with the Vikings’ practice squad but was released last month. The Packers signed him to their practice squad soon after.

In 2020, Orchard in three games and recorded two tackles and no sacks for Washington.