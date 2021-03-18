Washington Signs LB David Mayo

The Washington Football Team announced Thursday that they’ve signed LB David Mayo to a contract.

Mayo, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Panthers back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract with the Panthers and signed with the 49ers in free agency.

San Francisco released Mayo during final roster cuts coming out of the 2019 preseason and he later signed a three-year, $8.4 million extension with the Giants last offseason. However, New York released him a few weeks ago.

In 2020, Mayo appeared in 11 games for the Giants and recorded 26 tackles, no sacks and a forced fumble.