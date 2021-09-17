Washington Signs WRs Marken Michel & Dalton Schoen To PS, Cuts OT Evin Ksiezarczyk

The Washington Football Team announced that they have released OT Evin Ksiezarczyk from their practice squad and signed WR Marken Michel and WR Dalton Schoen in corresponding moves.

We have made multiple roster moves:

–Signed WR Marken Michel, and WR Dalton Schoen to the practice squad

–Released T Evin Ksiezarczyk — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) September 17, 2021

Washington’s practice squad now includes:

Michel, 28, wound up going undrafted out of UMass back in 2016. He later signed on with the Vikings but was cut loose at the start of the 2016 season. From there, Michel agreed to a contract with the Calgary Stampeders for the 2017 season and spent two years in the CFL.

Michel signed with the Eagles on a futures deal for the 2019 season but was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to the practice squad in December.

Philadelphia waived him in April and he signed on with the Panthers in August. Carolina re-signed him to the practice squad after making him among their final roster cuts coming out of training camp in 2020.

He re-signed on a futures deal for 2021 but was cut loose this coming out of the preseason.

During his time with the Stampeders, Michel caught 72 passes for 1,215 yards receiving and eight touchdowns over the course of two seasons and 24 games. He has appeared in two NFL games but has yet to record a statistic.