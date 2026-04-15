Washington WR Denzel Boston Visited Texans, 10th Reported 30 Visit So Far

According to Ian Rapoport, Washington WR Denzel Boston took a 30 visit with the Texans this week.

That brings the reported number of visits for Boston to 10, with reports earlier this spring indicating he had 12 planned.

The full list of reported visits includes:

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward that limit. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Boston, 22, is a junior and a native of Puyallup, Washington. He was named third-team All-Big Ten in 2025.

In four seasons with the Huskies, Boston appeared in 43 games and caught 132 passes for 1,781 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also had one rush for a two-yard touchdown.

For more ahead of the draft, check out our 2026 NFL Draft Visit Tracker.