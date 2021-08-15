2021 NFL Roster Cuts Tracker

Here’s our 2020 NFL Roster Cuts Tracker. We’ll have updates posted leading up to the deadline for teams to cut their rosters down to 53 players, so be sure to check back for the latest moves.
This year, NFL teams will have three rounds of roster cuts.
Bills
- OL Marquel Harrell
- OL Caleb Benenoch
- OL Syrus Tuitele
- DL Eli Ankou
- LB Mike Bell
Falcons
- WR J’Mon Moore
- DL John Atkins
- CB Marcus Murphy
- OL William Sweet
Lions
- CB Alex Brown
Patriots
- DE Rashod Berry
- TE David Wells
- WR Marvin Hall
Titans
- TE Gabe Holmes
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!