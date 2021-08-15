2021 NFL Roster Cuts Tracker

By
Nate Bouda
-

Here’s our 2020 NFL Roster Cuts Tracker. We’ll have updates posted leading up to the deadline for teams to cut their rosters down to 53 players, so be sure to check back for the latest moves.

NFL Logo

This year, NFL teams will have three rounds of roster cuts. 

Bills

  1. OL Marquel Harrell
  2. OL Caleb Benenoch
  3. OL Syrus Tuitele
  4. DL Eli Ankou
  5. LB Mike Bell

Falcons

  1. WR J’Mon Moore 
  2. DL John Atkins
  3. CB Marcus Murphy
  4. OL William Sweet

Lions

  • CB Alex Brown

Patriots

  1. DE Rashod Berry
  2. TE David Wells
  3.  WR Marvin Hall

Titans

  1. TE Gabe Holmes

