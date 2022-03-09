2022 Free Agent Fits: Hayward, Ward, Jackson, Barnett, Fournette

We’re breaking down some potential fits for our top pending 2022 NFL free agents with the start of the league year and free agency coming up soon on March 17. Using our Top 2022 NFL Free Agents list, we’re examining the possible landing spots for the top 50 or so players who are expected to be available this offseason.

This is based both on reported interest by particular teams and by connecting the dots between team needs, coaching staff connections, scheme fits and available players.

Keep an eye out this week for the rest of our Free Agent Fits series!

Casey Hayward Raiders CB

Best Fit: Colts

Hayward had a bad 2020 season, and given he was past the age-30 cutoff for defensive backs, it led to a pretty cool market for his services last offseason. He ended up following DC Gus Bradley secondary coach Ron Milus from the Chargers to the Raiders, and proved 2020 was a fluke due more to injuries than any decline in skills. Teams are still cautious with older corners, so it would make a lot of sense for Hayward to follow Bradley and Milus again, this time to the Colts. Kenny Moore is an outstanding slot corner, but Hayward would be an upgrade over either Xavier Rhodes or Rock Ya-Sin.

Charvarius Ward Chiefs CB

Best Fit: Dolphins

Ward didn’t enter the league with a lot of fanfare as an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State. But he’s established himself as a solid, starting-caliber cornerback and that has a lot of value in a pass-happy league. Miami has a fair amount of cap space to work with and Ward could follow his former position coach Sam Madison down to Florida if the Chiefs have bigger priorities this offseason.

Donte Jackson Panthers CB

Best Fit: Giants

A toolsy former second-round pick out of LSU, Jackson has outstanding athletic ability. He ran a 4.3 40 coming out of school and had a 10 and a half foot broad jump. There’s a lot of flash to his game but the consistency has been a work in progress. He’s also not the biggest corner. However, that athleticism is going to be attractive to heavy man coverage teams like the Giants will be in 2022.

Derek Barnett Eagles DE

Best Fit: Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh‘s background with San Francisco is relevant here. Year after year, the 49ers put significant resources into having not just a good defensive line, but a dominant one. Jets GM Joe Douglas subscribes to a similar philosophy of prioritizing the trenches on both sides of the ball, so expect New York to look at defensive line help even though they have a solid group. Douglas was a part of the Eagles front office when they drafted Barnett in the first round. A one-year deal would make a lot of sense for both sides.

Leonard Fournette Buccaneers RB

Best Fit: Texans

Fournette seemed like he was finally at home in Tampa Bay after a rocky start to his career with the Jaguars. But the Bucs will be more measured with their money now that Brady is ostensibly out, and that could mean letting Fournette go to richer pastures and drafting a cheaper replacement. If he leaves Tampa Bay, I could see the Houston Texans as a compelling landing spot. They have a big need for a lead back, they run a power-based offense that is a good fit for Fournette’s running style, and it would bring him back closer to where he grew up in the Gulf.