2025 Playoff Scenarios: Week 17

The NFL announced the official playoff scenarios for Week 17 on Tuesday.
AFC
CLINCHED:
- Buffalo Bills (11-4) – playoff berth
- Denver Broncos (12-3) – playoff berth
- Jacksonville Jaguars (11-4) – playoff berth
- Los Angeles Chargers (11-4) – playoff berth
- New England Patriots (12-3) – playoff berth
Denver Broncos (12-3) at Kansas City (6-9); Thursday night, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video
Denver clinches AFC West division title and the AFC’s No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and home-field advantage with:
- DEN win + LAC loss or tie + NE loss + BUF loss or tie + JAX loss or tie
Denver clinches AFC West division title with:
- DEN win + LAC loss or tie OR
- DEN tie + LAC loss
Jacksonville Jaguars (11-4) at Indianapolis (8-7); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Jacksonville clinches AFC South division title with:
- JAX win + HOU loss or tie OR
- JAX tie + HOU loss
New England Patriots (12-3) at New York Jets (3-12); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
New England clinches AFC East division title with:
- NE win + BUF loss or tie OR
- NE tie + BUF loss
Pittsburgh Steelers (9-6) at Cleveland (3-12); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Pittsburgh clinches AFC North division title with:
- PIT win or tie OR
- BAL loss or tie
Houston Texans (10-5) at Los Angeles Chargers (11-4); Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network
Houston clinches playoff berth with:
- HOU win or tie OR
- IND loss or tie OR
- HOU clinches at least a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over IND
*Note: HOU needs the following to happen to clinch a tie in strength of victory with IND:
BAL win + BUF win + KC win + SF win + ATL loss + MIA loss
NFC
CLINCHED:
- Philadelphia Eagles (10-5) – NFC East
- Chicago Bears (11-4) – playoff berth
- Los Angeles Rams (11-4) – playoff berth
- San Francisco 49ers (11-4) – playoff berth
- Seattle Seahawks (12-3) – playoff berth
Seattle Seahawks (12-3) at Carolina (8-7); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Seattle clinches NFC West division title and the NFC’s No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and home-field advantage with:
- SEA win + LAR loss or tie + SF-CHI tie
Seattle clinches NFC West division title with:
- SEA win + LAR loss or tie + SF loss or tie OR
- SEA tie + LAR loss + SF loss
Carolina Panthers (8-7) vs. Seattle (12-3); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Carolina clinches NFC South division title with:
- CAR win + TB loss or tie OR
- CAR tie + TB loss
Chicago Bears (11-4) at San Francisco (11-4); Sunday night, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
Chicago clinches NFC North division title with:
- CHI win OR
- GB loss OR
- CHI tie + GB tie
Green Bay Packers (9-5-1) vs. Baltimore (7-8); Saturday night, 8 p.m. ET, Peacock
Green Bay clinches playoff berth with:
- GB win or tie OR
- DET loss or tie
