49ers Announce Three Practice Squad Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced that they signed DL Evan Anderson and OL Kilian Zierer to their practice squad and released DL William Bradley-King in a corresponding move.

San Francisco’s practice squad now includes:

CB​ Eli Apple WR Junior Bergen DB​ Derrick Canteen WR​ Robbie Chosen DL​ Trevis Gipson LB​ Jalen Graham OL​ Drake Nugent LB​ Curtis Robinson WR​ Malik Turner DL ​Sebastian Valdez TE​ Brayden Willis G Nick Zakelj RB Sincere McCormick QB Adrian Martinez WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling DL Evan Anderson OL Kilian Zierer

Matt Barrows notes that Zierer is from Germany and is part of the NFL’s International Pathway Program, which allows San Francisco to keep 17 players on their practice squad.

Anderson, 23, signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic following the 2024 draft. He was let go after training camp and spent the season on the practice squad.

Anderson was promoted to the active roster twice before being signed to the 53-man roster in October. San Francisco re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent in April, but he was among their final roster cuts.

In 2024, Anderson appeared in 12 games for the 49ers and recorded 24 total tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.