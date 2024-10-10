49ers Elevating Two Players To Active Roster

According to Matt Maiocco, the 49ers are elevating DT Evan Anderson and S Jaylen Mahoney to the active roster from the practice squad for Week 6.

Anderson, 22, signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic in 2024. He was among the final roster cuts coming out of training camp before re-signing to the practice squad.

In 2024, Anderson has appeared in one game for the 49ers and recorded two tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.