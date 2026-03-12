49ers Expected To Sign CB Nate Hobbs

Jordan Schultz reports that the 49ers are expected to sign veteran CB Nate Hobbs to a one-year contract.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him won’t impact the team’s compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Hobbs is coming off of a tough years with Green Bay that was filled with injuries and disappointing play. It appears he’ll get an opportunity to turn things around in San Francisco.

Hobbs, 26, was selected in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft draft by the Raiders. He signed a four-year, $3,783,052 contract with the Raiders that included a $303,052 signing bonus.

Hobbs played out the final year of his rookie contract with the Raiders and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time when he agreed to a four-year, $48 million contract with the Packers. However, the Packers have declined a $6.25 million roster bonus due to Hobbs, which will terminate his contract.

In 2025, Hobbs appeared in 11 games for the Packers, recording 27 total tackles, two tackles for loss and two pass defenses.