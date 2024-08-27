49ers Finalize 53-Player Roster, Activate S Talanoa Hufanga

The 49ers announced several transactions as they trimmed their roster down to 53 players at today’s deadline.

The following is a list of moves being made by the team:

Released:

Waived:

Hufanga, 24, is a former fifth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2021. He’s in the final year of his four-year, $3.7 million contract.

Hufanga will be an unrestricted free agent in 2025. He was placed on injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL in November during the 2023 season.

In 2023, Hufanga appeared in 10 games for the 49ers and recorded 52 total tackles, one tackle for loss, three interceptions and three pass defenses.