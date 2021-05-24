49ers Have Had ‘Preliminary Communication’ With WR Dede Westbrook

According to Josina Anderson, the 49ers and free agent WR Dede Westbrook have had “preliminary communication” not too long ago.

Anderson reports that Westbrook is expecting to be fully cleared from the ACL he previously suffered and participate in football activities by the “eight-month mark.” Westbrook had surgery in November of last year, which means this could be late June or July.

A few weeks ago, Anderson reported that the Vikings and Bengals have had preliminary conversations with Westbrook. Anderson added that some players from the Chiefs also reached out to Westbrook to recruit him to Kansas City.

Westbrook, 27, was selected in the fourth round out of Oklahoma by the Jaguars in 2017. He played out the final year of a four-year contract worth $3,076,164, which included a signing bonus of $676,164.

Westbrook has been testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Westbrook appeared in two games for the Jaguars and caught one pass for four yards.

