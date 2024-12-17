49ers Host Six Players For Workouts

According to Howard Balzer, the 49ers brought in six players for workouts on Tuesday including LB Blake Lynch.

The full list includes:

Of this group, San Francisco signed Wooten and Pleasants to their practice squad.

Lynch, 27, wound up signing with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Baylor following the 2020 draft. He spent time on and off the team’s practice squad until he was ultimately released prior to the start of the season.

From there, Lynch caught on with the Cardinals practice squad. Arizona re-signed him to a futures contract in January but released him again back in May of 2023.

Lynch signed with the Chargers for the 2023 season. After a stint with the Seahawks, he returned to the Chargers practice squad earlier this season and has bounced on and off the unit. He caught on with the Raiders’ practice squad in October but was cut loose.

In 2023, Lynch appeared in seven games for the Chargers and recorded four total tackles.